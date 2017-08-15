The Editor!

We are André Bastié and Marc Assens. Marc is a final year undergraduate student in Computer Science at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and André is a French guy completing his Master's degree in Electronic Commerce at Dublin City University, Ireland. We were asked to transcribe 12 interviews for an academic research project on Social Entrepreneurship. Transcribing was tedious and time-consuming, after a few days, we came up with Scribe to help researchers and journalists better do their job. 🤗